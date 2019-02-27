4 students arrested after fight at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the start of a new school year, months after the Valentine's Day massacre on campus, Aug. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

PARKLAND, Fla. - Four students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were arrested Tuesday after a fight broke out on the campus, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the students were treated for minor injuries.

Security at the Parkland high school has been heightened since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. However, parents and students have continued to urge the district to improve its security and discipline policies, saying more needs to be done.

Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, was killed in the Parkland school shooting, posted a video of the fight on social media.

"Are your kids safe in Broward schools? #Fixit," he wrote on Twitter.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed, also posted a version of the video,

"I sent my daughter to this school thinking she’d be safe. She never came home. Watch this brutal fight at the same school a year later. Because of this incompetent school district, I have to live without my daughter for the rest of my life. #fixit," he wrote on Twitter.

More than 500 people attended a Broward County Public Schools forum on school safety in Coral Spring on Tuesday. Many of the people who attended called for the resignation of Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Principal Tyson Thompson called in the incident an "unfortunate situation."

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated on our campus," Thompson said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.