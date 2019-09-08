5 people hospitalized, including 3 firefighters, in Lauderdale-by-the-sea house fire

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Firefighters battled a blaze overnight at a home in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Two people inside the home were able to escape the flames.

Neighbors tell Local 10 that a man and a woman ran out of the home. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for burn injuries.

Additionally, two Pompano Beach firefighters and a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea firefighter were also taken to the hospital.

They were treated for dehydration and smoke inhalation.

The home suffered severe roof damage, and a gaping hole could be seen in the garage.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and Broward Sheriff's Office violent crimes division are investigating what caused the fire.

