6 people taken to hospital after hazmat situation at Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Six people were taken to a hospital Friday afternoon following a hazmat situation at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the Walmart at 3001 State Road 7.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, the agency's hazmat team was called to the store just after 1 p.m. due to varying medical complaints.

Authorities said five sales associates and one customer said they had itching and watering eyes and sore throats.

All six people were taken to Florida Medical Center in stable condition.

The store was evacuated as a precaution, but authorities said the hazmat team has deemed the building safe and turned it back over to Walmart management.

Authorities believe the incident was due to cleaning chemicals.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.