6-year-old dies after being found submerged in Dania Beach pool

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a Dania Beach pool.

According to police, a gathering was held in the pool area of the Beach Walk at Sheridan apartments, located at 311 East Sheridan St.

One of the adults noticed the victim submerged at the deep end of the pool, quickly getting him out and performing CPR, police said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue brought the boy to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several hours before doctors pronounced him dead.

Police say the boy came to the gathering with his mother.

An investigation is ongoing but homicide detectives said they do not suspect foul play.

