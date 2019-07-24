Broward

60-year-old man found dead in ocean near Hillsboro Inlet

Divers pull boater's body from water

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The body of a 60-year-old man was found Wednesday in the ocean near the Hillsboro Inlet, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew spent several hours searching for the missing boater, whose body was found about a half-mile from the Hillsboro Inlet.

More South Florida Headlines

Rescuers from various agencies assisted in the search for the boater.

The Coast Guard said Broward Sheriff's Office divers pulled the body from the water.

Wednesday marked the start of the two-day lobster mini-season.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.