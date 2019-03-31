67-year-old man shot, robbed after using ATM in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 67-year-old man was shot and robbed early Saturday after he withdrew money from an ATM in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the man was getting money around 5 a.m. Saturday at a Bank of America branch in the unit block of South Pompano Parkway when a man approached him and demanded money.

The victim refused and the robber shot him, Oglesby said. The thief then made off with the victim's money and bicycle.

The victim went for help at a nearby McDonald's, where he regularly has breakfast.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Deputies described the gunman as a black man who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He is bald and has a beard. Deputies released a photo of the man from the bank's surveillance video in hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Luis Silberberg at 954-321-4200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.