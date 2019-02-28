Man accused of killing elderly mother in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An 86-year-old woman died Thursday morning, hours after her son bludgeoned her inside their Pembroke Pines home, authorities said.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers were called to the Pines Village community at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday regarding an injured person.

Police said the victim's son, Robert Scott Ormiston, 57, was waiting for authorities at the scene.

Officers then went into the home and found the victim, whose identity has not been released, injured inside a bedroom.

The woman was taken by Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died Thursday morning.

Police said Ormiston was taken into custody at the scene. He faces a premeditated murder charge.

