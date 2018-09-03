About $200,000 in jewelry taken during Pembroke Pines home invasion robbery

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Home surveillance video captured a home invasion robbery last week in Pembroke Pines.

The robbery was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a gated community in the 12300 block of Northwest 12th Court.

"I woke up with a pistol in my face," the victim, identified only as Kevin, said. "I was crying at the time. I was in fear for my life and so was my fiancée."

The victim said he was sleeping in his living room with his fiancée sitting nearby when two men stormed their home.

"The whole time they were asking, 'Where's the money? Where's the money?'" Kevin's fiancée said.

Kevin got attacked and dragged across his living room. A scuffle ensued and the robbers tied the couple up, taking whatever they could get their hands on.

"They basically started taking all of my jewelry off and looking through my house for other stuff, but that was all that was stolen. It was about $200,000 in jewelry," Kevin said.

The stolen jewelry included two diamond watches, two rings, a diamond tennis chain and two bracelets.

As the thieves continued to search for more valuables, Kevin managed to hit a panic button near his front door, spooking the unwanted visitors and infuriating them.

"They ripped the alarm off and started beating him again," Kevin's fiancée said.

Throughout the course of the robbery, you can partially see the faces of the men on camera. Kevin is hoping the video can help catch the brazen thieves.

For now, the couple is shaken up, but thankful it wasn't worse.

"I'm more than happy we are OK," Kevin's fiancée said.

Anyone with information about the robbers’ identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



