About 40 vehicles burglarized in Davie neighborhoods, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are investigating after about 40 vehicles were burglarized overnight in three communities, authorities announced Monday.

According to police, the incidents occurred in the developments of Palm Ranch, Countryside and Stirling Apartments.

Authorities said the burglar or burglars smashed windows and stole various property from the vehicles.

Police said no surveillance video has been located and no witnesses have come forward.

Residents inside the Palm Ranch community told Local 10 News that the gates to the community haven't been working since early March when management told them someone struck both of the gates.

Residents said they were informed in an email that a fix is in the works.

Management at Palm Ranch has not yet returned a request for comment.

