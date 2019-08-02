Accused bank robber turns himself in to FBI

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - An accused bank robber turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

Dijon Hudson, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, is facing federal charges in connection with the robberies of two banks in Broward County.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, Hudson robbed a Popular Bank branch at 8401 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Sunrise on July 22.

Marshall said Hudson also robbed a Synovus Bank branch at 632 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale on July 25.

According to Special Agent Michael D. Leverock, bomb threats were called in near each bank minutes before each robbery to divert assets.

"He will call in a bomb threat and, in fact, he called one in at The Galleria mall, which shut down for merchants and customers alike," Leverock said.

Authorities said all threats were made from the same phone number.

Leverock said it didn't take long for law enforcement to trace the phone, pinging it in the location of Hudson's girlfriend's home, which led them to the black Ford Fusion allegedly used in the robberies.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Hudson on Monday.



