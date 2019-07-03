Accuser testifies on second day of BSO deputy's trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The trial is back underway Wednesday for a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy charged following a rough arrest that occurred five years ago.

The 2014 encounter in Deerfield Beach was caught on camera.

Deputy Justin Lambert's accuser, David Gonzalez, testified Wednesday for the second day in the trial of the deputy, who is accused of battery and falsifying records.

A gas station manager said he saw Gonzalez steal candy and beer.

Lambert and another deputy, Mike Manresa, responded and reported that Gonzalez was belligerent, swore at them and lunged at them while raising his hand.

But video of the incident that was later released led to the deputies being charged.

Gonzalez has undergone dental repair and needed surgery to fix his eye socket after the takedown.

The defense argues this was a lawful arrest, insisting Gonzalez was belligerent and aggressive.

While playing the 911 call from the incident in the courtroom, the defense appeared to be trying to paint the victim as an addict and a thief.

"Are you an alcoholic?" Lambert's attorney asked Gonzalez.

"Yes," Gonzalez responded.

Surveillance video was also played for the jury in court to show that Gonzalez had been stealing from the store.

The defense has not yet addressed Gonzalez’s encounter with the deputies once they responded to the call.

Lambert has been suspended without pay since being charged. Manresa is currently on restricted administrative duty.

