All Broward County inmates to be handcuffed in court after defense attorney punched

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A sucker punch in the middle of a bond hearing Wednesday in Broward County has brought about a major change.

All inmates in the county are now required to be handcuffed during magistrate hearings.

The change took effect just one day after William Green, 27, punched defense attorney Julie Chase in the head.

Corrections officers restrained him after the incident and Chase was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

The Broward Sherriff's Office and the Public Defender's Office were quick to act and also quick to toss blame as to why Green -- a man who has a known history of mental illness -- was not restrained in the first place.

"This issue is about the Sheriff's Office arresting this individual, who is clearly psychotic, and bringing him to the jail and not properly medicating him, and having that individual act out consistent with his psychosis," Assistant Chief Public Defender Gordon Weekes said.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony pushed back, saying the Public Defender's Office asked for a more lax approach to the security procedures during magistrate hearings.

"I understand their concern that having deputies standing close to the inmates or having them wear handcuffs or shackles could imply guilt," Tony said. "They must in turn understand that their requests made it possible for this unusual situation to occur."

Green was back in court Thursday afternoon handcuffed and with a deputy close by. He was ordered to be sent to a Baker Act facility.

Green was originally arrested for allegedly attacking an employee at a mental health hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.