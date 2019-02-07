Altercation between tow truck driver, Mercedes-Benz owner leads to shooting

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - An altercation early Thursday morning between a tow truck driver and the owner of a Mercedes-Benz led to a shooting, Davie police confirmed.

According to Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone, the car was being repossessed, which led to the argument.

Leone said shots were eventually fired at the tow truck, striking it multiple times, as well as the Mercedes.

Nobody, however, was injured in the shooting.

Leone said detectives are still investigating the incident and no one has been taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.

