Armed man tries to steal $2,300 worth of items from Lowe's

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - An armed man was captured on surveillance video trying to steal about $2,300 worth of items from a Lowe's store in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Lowe's at 1001 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, the would-be thief entered the store through the garden section and spent about an hour placing items into a shopping cart.

Deputies said he then left the store and returned a number of times.

At one point, he came back wearing a white T-shirt, which he had replaced his screen-printed black shirt with.

Deputies said the man eventually placed the cart that was filled with about $2,300 worth of lawn and house products near an emergency door exit.

When he tried to leave through the alarm-activated door, the store's loss prevention specialist approached him, authorities said.

Deputies said the man then lifted up his shirt to reveal that he had a gun in his waistband.

The loss prevention employee ordered him to leave and he did so, empty-handed, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call BSO Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



