Armed robber empties safes at Lauderdale Lakes pawn shop

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Pawn Max at 2868 N. State Road 7.

According to BSO spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson, two employees were working inside when the man rang the doorbell and was let inside.

Hankerson said the robber, who was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and a black beanie, approached the employees and pulled out a gun.

He then ushered them to the back room, where he tied them together and ordered them to lie on the ground, Hankerson said.

Surveillance video shows the thief emptying two safes before returning to the front of the store, crawling on his knees to remove cash from the register and then leaving through the back door.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has further information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Steven Hoover at 954-321-4270. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

