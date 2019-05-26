Attacker fatally stabs man before killing himself, deputies say

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man fatally stabbed another man before killing himself outside a home in North Lauderdale, authorities said. A woman was also wounded in what deputies called a possible domestic violence incident.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, said the stabbing happened around 10 a.m. in the 7700 block of Southwest Third Street.

Paramedics transported the three people to Broward Health North, where the attacker and the male victim died of their injuries. The woman’s condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.



