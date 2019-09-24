Authorities search for man who robbed Davie Walgreens with knife

DAVIE, Fla. - Police in Broward County are searching for a man they say robbed a Walgreens.

According to Davie police, a white male approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall used a knife to demand money from a store clerk at the Walgreens located at 13628 West SR 84.

The incident took place on Saturday night between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Police said the man was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the words "Love Pink" on the back, as well as blue jeans and black sneakers. Police also said he had gray or silver hair and was balding on top.

The man walked in an eastwardly direction immediately following the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.