Barbados men arrested after sealed marijuana bags found in Dania Beach hotel room

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Two men from Barbados were arrested Saturday after deputies said they found sealed bags of marijuana in their Dania Beach hotel room.

Calvin Braithwaite, 34, and Dyson Benskin, 33, were staying at the Hyatt Place on Southwest 18th Avenue when a member of the housekeeping staff smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the room. The employee notified management, who entered the room and saw a large amount of marijuana in bags on the floor and on a table. They called the Broward Sheriff's Office.

While deputies were waiting on a search warrant, Braithwaite and Benskin returned to the hotel and were taken into custody.

According to an arrest affidavit, Braithwaite and Benskin said they flew to the U.S. for a three-day vacation. While they were in South Florida, they received a phone call from someone in Barbados asking that they pick up marijuana at another location and "pass" it to another person. They said they drove it to the hotel in their Chevrolet Silverado rental truck and were waiting for further instructions.

Both men face a felony charge of trafficking in cannabis.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.