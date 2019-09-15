Bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 43-year-old man died on Friday after the bicycle he was riding on collided with a vehicle, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Walter Carter died after colliding with a vehicle in the 100 block of Powerline Road, deputies said.

A 2019 Ford Transit Connect was traveling northbound when Carter rode into the path of the vehicle after trying to cross Powerline from west to east, according to deputies.

Carter was later pronounced dead at Broward Health North hospital, deputies said.

