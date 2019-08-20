Bicyclist fatally struck Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist was fatally struck Tuesday morning by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Dixie Highway.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man riding a bicycle across the Florida East Coast railroad tracks and trying to beat the train when he was struck.

Authorities said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of 33rd Street was closed during the investigation.

