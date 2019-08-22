Bicyclist struck, killed by Brightline train in Pompano Beach identified

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Investigators have released the name of the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detectives said Robert Ballard, 56, of Pompano Beach, was killed when he was struck by the northbound train Tuesday morning at North Dixie Highway and Northeast 33rd Street.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the man ride around the lowered safety arms and attempt to cross the railroad tracks when he was struck by the high-speed passenger rail train, which is being rebranded as Virgin Trains USA.

Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.

