Blanche Ely High School on lockdown

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach is on lockdown because of police activity in the area.

Sky 10 was above the school as the Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT team appeared to search a person's car in the parking lot. The person appeared to be detained.

According to the BSO, a male walked into a classroom and asked the teacher a question. She didn't recognize him and called 911.

Although no weapon was shown and no threat was made, deputies are taking the call seriously.

