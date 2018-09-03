Blood coming through ceiling of apartment leads police to dead couple in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - Blood coming through the ceiling of an apartment in Margate led police to a deceased couple, authorities announced Monday.

According to Margate police, Margate/Coconut Creek Fire Rescue and Margate police officers were called to an apartment complex at 3400 Banks Road Sunday afternoon to check on the welfare of a couple.

Police said a maintenance worker told them a resident in the apartment below saw what she believed to be blood coming through the ceiling from the apartment above her.

The worker tried to make contact with the couple that lives in the apartment, but was unable to do so, authorities said.

Police said Fire Rescue personnel removed the front door of the apartment and officers entered to find a woman and a man dead inside, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said the woman, identified as Sally Mantzouranis, 66, was found lying in bed. Her husband, Nicholas Mantzouranis, 84, was found lying next to her on the ground.

A gun was found next to Nicholas Mantzouranis, authorities said.

The couple's deaths remain under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.