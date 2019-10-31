Bloody fight captured on video at Coconut Creek High School

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Video captured Thursday afternoon at Coconut Creek High School shows two 15-year-old boys in a fistfight.

The video, captured on cellphones by onlookers, is difficult to watch. At one point, both students are punching one another. One boy in a white T-shirt body-slams his opponent, who is wearing red pants and a black shirt. The boy hits the floor. While he is down, the other teenager doles out four more punches to his head. A close-up shows the student on the floor bleeding from his head.

Police said the bleeding boy was rushed to Northwest Medical Center, Margate. He was conscious, but has serious injuries. The other student was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, according to police.

Students said they were horrified. Some of them who spoke with Local 10 said they didn't witness the fight, but saw it posted on social media and were surprised no one intervened.

Local 10's Janine Stanwood said police are looking for other videos of the fight to see more of what happened.

A friend of the injured student told Local 10 that she reached out to him. The unidentified girl said "He's fine. He's good. He's walking."

The boy has been released from the hospital and, according to a family member, has three staples in his head and a swollen jaw.

Broward School District issued a statement:

"Today, at Coconut Creek High School, two students were involved in a mutual altercation that resulted in one student being injured. School administrators and the School Resource Officer responded immediately to bring the situation under control. The injured student was transported to a local hospital and has since been released. The other student was arrested. The school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation. In addition, appropriate disciplinary consequences will be given in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct."

