Boat collision sends fishermen diving to safety into Dania Beach canal

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Two boats collided early Saturday along a canal in Dania Beach, sending two fishermen jumping into the water to avoid injury, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the men were fishing on a 10-foot jon boat when a 21-foot center console vessel approached. The men jumped into the canal before the center console struck their jon boat, Kane said.

The crash caused severe damage to the jon boat and left the men stranded, Kane said. The center console vessel did not stop to assist the men.

A crew on a Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue Fire Boat rescued the men and towed their damaged boat to the nearby Harbor Town Marina. Kane said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.