Body found wrapped in blanket in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - The body of a woman was discovered Monday morning wrapped in a blanket in Lauderhill, authorities said.

According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to an apartment complex at 4043 NW 16th St. shortly after 7:30 a.m. regarding a death investigation.

Police said the victim was found dead and wrapped in a blanket at the end of the parking lot.

"I just live up the road so it hit home, you know?" Ingrid James said.

The sight was enough to spook neighbors like James, who just moved to the area a few months ago.

"The overall feeling is, like a fear, because you don't know how the person got killed," James said.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Kaela Allison at 954-497-4711 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.