Body pulled from canal in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A body was pulled from a canal Monday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, someone called the agency shortly before 9:30 a.m. and said they saw a man go into a canal in the 500 block of Southwest Second Street and never resurface.

BSO's dive team responded to the scene and recovered the body of a man.

His identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the man entering the canal.

