Body removed from creek in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A body was removed from a creek Monday night in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, someone called deputies to report seeing a body in the water near Cherry Creek Park off Oakland Park Boulevard, just west of U.S. Highway 1.

A dive team retrieved the body and the adjacent park was roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

The creek feeds into the North Fork Middle River.

Deputies haven't identified the victim or revealed the circumstances surrounding the person's death.

