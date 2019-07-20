Boil-water advisory affects Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The water/sewer system crisis continued Saturday with a boil-water advisory that remains in effect in areas of Broward County.

The boil-water advisory is affecting about 180,000 people in the city of Fort Lauderdale, about 92,000 in then town of Davie and about 6,000 people in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, a beach town with dozens of hotels.

The crisis began Wednesday after Florida Communication Concepts, a subcontractor for Florida Power & Light, drilled into a 42-inch pipe. The damaged water main feeds from underground wells.

When underground valves failed, issues with the Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant came to light. According to the city officials, the plan is operating above its daily production levels Saturday to replenish water reserves.

"Work will continue on the valves in preparation for the permanent repair," said Chaz Adams, the city of Fort Lauderdale spokesman. "It is estimated that early next week, work will begin on redirecting the flow of water so a contractor can replace the damaged pipe and complete the permanent repair."

Aside from Fort Lauderdale, Davie and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, the plant also services the village of Sea Ranch Lakes and the cities of Wilton Manors, Oakland Park and Tamarac.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the incident was a "wake-up call." Officials said the underground valves had not been tested in nearly a decade and the aging plant needs to be either rebuilt or replaced. In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, salty groundwater has been eroding pipes.

Residents said the demand for water bottles at local supermarkets has been overwhelming. Authorities are distributing bottled water from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the Beach Community Center at 3351 NE 33rd Ave., at Riverland Park at 950 SW 27 Ave., and at Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Ave.

Here is w h a t t o do : • Fill a pot with water. • Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top. • Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute. • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool. • Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage. If tap water is cloudy: • Filter water using clean cloth. • Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent). • Add 1/4 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water. • Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking. • Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover. To sanitize containers: • Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent). • Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water. • Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container. • Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds, and then pour the solution out of the container. • Let empty container air dry or rinse it with clean water that has already been made safe, if available. Never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners. Open windows and doors to get fresh air when you use bleach.

W a t er fil t ers: B oil tap wat er e v en if it is fil t e r e d . Most kitchen and other household w at er fil t ers typically do not r em ov e ba c t e r ia or viruse s . Preparing and cooking food: W ash all fruits and v egetable s with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water .

B r ing wat er t o a r olling boil f or 1 minu t e be f o r e adding f oo d to cook .

U se boiled wat er when p r epa r ing d r ink s , such as c of f e e , t ea, and lemonade

Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water. F eeding babies and using f ormula: B r east f eeding is bes t . C o n tinue t o b r east f ee d . I f b r east f eeding is not an option:

U se r ead y - t o -use baby f o r mula, if possibl e .

P r epa r e p ow de r ed or c on c e n t rat ed baby f o r mula with bottled wat e r . U se boiled wat er if y ou do not h av e bottled wat e r . Disin f e c t wat er f or baby f o r mula if y ou cannot boil y our wat er (see ab ov e f or di r e c tions on h o w t o use bleach t o disin f e c t wat er).

W ash and s t e r ili z e bottles and nipples be f o r e us e .

I f y ou cannot s t e r ili z e bottle s , t r y t o use singl e -se r v e , r ead y - t o - f eed bottle s . Ice

• Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers. • Throw out all ice made with tap water. • Make new ice with boiled or bottled water. Washing dishes Household dis h w ashers generally a r e sa f e t o use if the wat er r eaches a final rinse t empe ra tu r e of a t least 150 de g r ees or if the dis h w asher has a sanitizing c y cl e . To wash dishes by hand: • Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. • In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. • Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. • Let the dishes air dry completely.

FreeImages.com/Csaba J. Szabo B a thing and sh o w ering B e ca r eful not t o s w all o w a n y wat er when b a thing or sh ow e r in g .

U se caution when b a thing babies and y oung child r en. C onsider g iving them a sponge b a th t o r edu c e the chan c e of them s w all o wing wat e r .

B r ushing t eeth

Brush t eeth with boiled or bottled wat e r . Do not use untreated tap water.

P ets

Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.

Source: CDC

