Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Lauderdale Lakes schools

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of three Lauderdale Lakes schools Thursday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said deputies received a Crime Stoppers tip of a bomb threat at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd H. Anderson High School. She said nearby Oriole Elementary was also evacuated while deputies investigate the threat.

A view from Sky 10 showed children congregating on the football field outside the school.

The children were later led off campus by school administrators.

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said all three schools were evacuated as a precaution.

The elementary school students were being escorted to the nearby Oakland Park Flea Market Mall, while the middle school students were being escorted to the Westminster Academy athletic complex.

"They just told us that they're going to walk the kids here and they're going to have a sign out booth," parent Tasha Sledge told Local 10 News.

