Bond set for Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School principal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Catholic high school principal appeared in court Wednesday morning after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Richard Jean, principal at Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, was arrested Tuesday in Miramar.

Broward County Judge Kathleen McHugh set his bond at $1,000.

According to a police report, Jean was involved in a fight with another man.

Police said Jean "grabbed him and threw him to the ground." The victim had bruising on his neck and blood in his ear.

Jean was placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese of Miami pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

