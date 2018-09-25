Boy, 11, arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Pembroke Pines middle school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy was arrested Monday after he threatened to "shoot up" his Pembroke Pines middle school because he was frustrated about his lessons, police said.

Pembroke Pines police said the boy is a student at Walter C. Young Middle School.

Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the boy spontaneously said in class, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Conwell said when another student asked the boy if he was serious, he answered, "Maybe. Maybe not."

The student reported the incident to school administration, who notified police.

Conwell said the boy admitted to making the statements because he was frustrated about his school lessons. She said he did not have a gun or weapon at any time.

The boy was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

It was the third incident in less than a week involving threats made by students at Pembroke Pines schools, and the fourth incident this month.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested last Tuesday at Pembroke Pines Charter High School after making a joke that he left his gun in his car, and a 13-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after making a threat in an online group chat to shoot up Pines Middle School.

Police said a student was also arrested Sept. 6 after making a threat toward West Broward High School.

