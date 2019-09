DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital after being pulled from the bottom of a pool at a party in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The boy was pulled from the pool unresponsive and without a pulse, forcing deputies to administer CPR, deputies said.

The boy regained a pulse before being transported to the hospital, deputies said.

