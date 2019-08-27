Boy killed, mother critically injured in Margate crash

This mangled Nissan Sentra crashed into a tree in Margate, killing a 5-year-old boy and critically injuring his mother.

MARGATE, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy is dead and his mother is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Margate.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Royal Palm Boulevard.

Margate police Lt. Efrain Suarez said Imani Malik was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Royal Palm Boulevard when she somehow lost control of the car, which veered off the road and struck a tree.

Suarez said Malik's 5-year-old son was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Malik was taken to Broward Health North, where she was listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but a man who didn't want to be identified said a witness told him a police officer tried to pull the car over for speeding before the crash.

"Speed, that's the problem," the man told Local 10 News. "People don't understand, speed kills."



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.