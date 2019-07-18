Boy, man shot in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in Lauderhill and officers are searching for the shooter.

The shooting also left a 30-year-old man wounded in an apartment building in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 19th Street, according to the Lauderhill Police Department. Officers believe the man and the boy are extended family.

When officers arrived to the building, the man and the boy were in the hallway on the first floor. They were responsive when Lauderhill Fire Rescue personnel arrived. Witnesses said there was an argument before the shooting.

It has been a busy day for detectives in Lauderhill. The shooting follows a man's murder at an apartment building at 2051 NW 43rd Terrace.

