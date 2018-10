DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A Brightline train crashed into a pickup truck Friday afternoon in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the train struck the pickup truck on the railroad tracks near Dixie Highway and Phippin Waiters Road.

Deputies said one person suffered minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.