Broward

Broward College placed on lockdown after possible gunshots

By Christian De La Rosa - Reporter

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Broward College has been placed on lockdown after possible gunshots were heard near the Pembroke Pines campus.

Police could be seen investigating the report at 7200 Pines Boulevard.

More News Headlines

An alert from Pembroke Pines police said there is no evidence confirming gunshots were fired, but officials are conducting a search of the campus.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.