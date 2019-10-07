Broward College placed on lockdown after possible gunshots

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Broward College has been placed on lockdown after possible gunshots were heard near the Pembroke Pines campus.

Police could be seen investigating the report at 7200 Pines Boulevard.

An alert from Pembroke Pines police said there is no evidence confirming gunshots were fired, but officials are conducting a search of the campus.

@MiamiRadioBeast Im in lock down at BC South Campus. Myself and my classmates heard "shots" accross our class room. SWAT and PD currently roaming the halls pic.twitter.com/LR67AID6ou — 🇵🇷 El_Bori_IzzyD21 🇵🇷 (@TheRealDannyI) October 7, 2019

