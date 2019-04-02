Broward County announces new 911 texting service

SUNRISE, Fla. - There is now a new way to call for help in Broward County in case of an emergency.

Broward County officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on their new Text to 911 service in Sunrise.

The program gives residents the ability to seek emergency help without having to speak to a dispatcher on the phone.

"The preference is always to call -- call and talk to a live operator. But if you can't call somebody, the preference is to text," Broward County Mayor Mark Bogan said.

The service, which has been in the works for more than a year, is designed specifically for those who are unable to speak or may be in a dangerous situation where talking is not an option.

"We can count the number of times certainly that someone has had to speak very quietly on the phone with a 911 operator, for fear of being discovered," Broward County Undersheriff Sean Zukowsky said.

Zukowsky said 911 operators have undergone special training ahead of the new service's launch.

"It becomes a challenge to communicate effectively via a means that you're not used to communicating in an emergency situation," Zukowsky said.

But there is a catch. Officials said for now the service is only available in English. Users must also include their exact address in the text.

"When you text, you have to text your location," Bogan said. "You have to text all the specifics because our law enforcement won't be able to determine where you are and where you're texting from."





