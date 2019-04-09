Broward County art teacher suspended for showing nude images to students

DAVIE, Fla. - The Broward County School Board met Tuesday morning and unanimously approved a three-day unpaid suspension for veteran art teacher Brenda Fischer, who teaches at Western High School in Davie.

Fischer faced the disciplinary action after students said she showed them a video with images of nude models in sexual positions. The students said it happened back in August during photography classes.

A complaint states in part: "Fischer showed students images of a topless female holding the genitals of a male who was naked from the waist down."

The complaint goes on to describe other questionable poses by naked models.

The accusations against the teacher included statements from nine students, some saying Fischer tried to fast forward past some of the images.

Responses from Western High School students and parents were a mixed bag.

"(It's) not like they haven't seen it in high school," parent Galit Shearouse said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that."

"I think that it's pretty disturbing and she shouldn't show that in class," Western High School senior Dylan Decasseres said. "I think that's kind of not appropriate for school."

The Broward Teachers Union is defending the art teacher.

While Fischer couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday, other teachers told Local 10 News she plans to fight the suspension before an administrative judge.

Fischer has worked for the district since 1992.





