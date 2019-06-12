Broward County assistant state attorney arrested on DUI charge

Broward County Assistant State Attorney Alim Babayev faces charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Assistant State Attorney Alim Babayev was arrested this week on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the Broward County State Attorney's Office, confirmed in an email Wednesday that Babayev, 37, is assigned to the office's felony trial unit.

She said he has been suspended without pay until the case is resolved.

"Our office will ask the governor to assign this case to another state attorney's office to avoid any potential appearance of a conflict of interest," McMahon said. "After the case is concluded, the state attorney and chief assistant state attorney will review the matter and make a decision regarding the future employment of the accused person."

