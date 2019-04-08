Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman under investigation

Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman was elected to succeed her then-husband in 2016.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman is being investigated amid allegations she provided falsified documents, according to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday requesting that Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle investigate allegations that Forman "falsely described encounters" to three different organizations "in three official documents." The governor's order said "two additional complaints have been received against Ms. Forman for falsifying documents."

The order doesn't provide any details of the allegations.

DeSantis said Rundle agreed to investigate after Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz recused himself, citing his relationship with Forman, who is a former employee.

A spokesman for Rundle's office had no comment on the investigation.

Forman was elected in 2016, succeeding her then-husband, Howard Forman. He is running against her in 2020.

