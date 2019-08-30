Broward County's waste drop-off centers to stay open until 7 p.m.

GOOGLE MAPS

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - Hurricanes turn trash piles into projectiles, so Broward County residents were rushing to get rid of it at the local landfills.

To keep up with the demand, the three residential waste drop-off centers and the landfill in Broward will be open temporarily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend.

Despite the long hours, some residents had to wait for more than an hour Friday. A long line snaked outside of the Broward County Landfill at 7101 SW 205th Ave. in Southwest Ranches.

The drop-off centers require proof of residency. For more information, call the Emergency Hotline at 311 or visit the Broward County government's site.

Here is a list of the locations:

North Residential Drop-off Center at 2780 N. Powerline Road in Pompano Beach.

Central Residential Drop-off Center at 5490 Reese Road, in Davie.

South Residential Drop-off Center at 5601 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard, in West Park.

