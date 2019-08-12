Broward County school district is safer than it's ever been, Runcie says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the school district is ready for the more than 270,000 students who will start the new school year on Wednesday.

But it's a sign of the times that along with student jitters over new friends and strict teachers, parents have concerns about safety.

"Safety measures that we have put in place in Broward County are substantial, significant and we are a far safer district than we've ever been," Runcie told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood.

Since 2018's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, school districts are required to have armed officers at every school.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony made an offer to the Broward school district to allow his department to take over policing countywide.

At the tune of about $180 million, Runcie said it's just not possible.

"We appreciate the offer," he said. "It is absolutely not feasible without impacting our children and our teachers."

Runcie said the district instead has agreements with BSO, as well as other municipal police departments, and is in the process of hiring 500 additional security staff members.

"When school opens on Wednesday, we will have a safe school officer at every school," Runcie said. "We are excited to have another great school year on hand and welcome back. See you on Wednesday."

