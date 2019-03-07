Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie returns to work

Cheering students greeted Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie at Sunrise Middle School on Tuesday, after the Broward School Board voted against ending his contract.

The 6 to 3 vote followed a daylong public hearing where a large number of community members came out to support Runcie.

"I look forward to working with them," Runcie said.

School board member Lori Alhadeff, the mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, introduced the motion to fire Runcie.

Runcie says he appreciates the community's support and he is ready to move forward.

While the hearing was going on in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night, a code red was issued at Hallandale High School after a student brought a pellet gun to school.

"We are gonna learn from every opportunity at hand and put more security measures in place," Runcie said.



