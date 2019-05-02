Broward County teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Broward County teacher was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Vincent Edward Grossi, 54, faces one count of being an authority figure who solicited/engaged in a romantic relationship with a minor.

At the time of his arrest, Grossi was employed as a math teacher at Cypress Bay High School in Weston.

He appeared in bond court Thursday morning before Broward County Judge Jackie Powell, where it was revealed that the accusation against Grossi was made at the school and has been under investigation for some time.

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew confirmed that Grossi was hired by the school district in January 1989. She said he has been reassigned pending an investigation.

Grossi was previously arrested in July 2017 in Plantation on charges of possession of cocaine, failure to drive in a single lane and possession of a controlled substance. He also has an outstanding DUI charge in Palm Beach County.

Cypress Bay High School students who spoke to Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney said they were aware of Grossi's past charges and found it odd that he didn't lose his job over his previous arrests.

Students said he was reassigned after the drug charges came to light, but later returned to his post at Cypress Bay High School.

One freshman student said she went to the Broward County School Board last week because she was uncomfortable with Grossi still being employed at the school.

"I needed to do something about it," Martina Velasquez said. "I couldn't have somebody on our property just quote unquote taking care of us when he's a felon watching kids pull out of their cars, watching them go home, watching them walk into the school."

To be clear, it's unclear whether Grossi has ever been convicted of a crime. The Plantation and Palm Beach County cases are still moving through the court system.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Grossi's latest arrest report.

