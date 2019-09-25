Broward County to install new emergency antennas without Hollywood's involvement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County commissioners decided Tuesday to move forward with a long-planned upgrade to the 911 emergency system.

The new public safety radio communications system will not involve the city of Hollywood.

A battle over where to place one of the crucial 16 antennas needed for the system is what has caused the delay.

Two locations in Hollywood have been discussed, on top a proposed tower in West Lake Park or on top of the CIRC Hotel.

West Lake Park is a county-owned property.

There have been concerns and opposition to both location ideas that city officials have been trying to work through.

County leaders are now saying that they cannot delay the project any longer, and 15 of the 16 antennas will start to be installed.

Significant improvements are expected to the county's emergency radio coverage.

"The 16th site, Hollywood, we're going to either figure out (how to) work it out with them or litigate in court," Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said. "But right now, it's not fair to the residents of Broward County that we hold this up any longer, so we're going to move forward and get everything implemented with the 15 of the 16 sites."

County leaders said moving forward without the city of Hollywood will not hurt the 911 emergency coverage in that municipality. The level of coverage will not change.

