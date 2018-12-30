Broward deputies investigating after girl falls from balcony

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a 5-year-old girl fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lauderhill on Friday, officials said.

Lauderhill police said a 17-year-old was taking care of three other younger relatives, including a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old and the 5-year-old victim at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.

The girl landed on the pavement and was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. She remained in the hospital Sunday.

The investigation will be handled by the BSO's Child Protective Investigations Section, the officials said.

Paige Patterson-Hughes, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Children and Families, said the state did not have prior contact with the family.

Family members said the girl's name is Michaela.

Cellphone video obtained by Local 10 News shows an officer comforting the girl as paramedics arrived. Video shows the girl face down on the pavement.

