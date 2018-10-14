Broward deputies search for gunman wielding AK-47 rifle

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A man was seriously wounded early Sunday in Lauderdale Lakes by a gunman wielding an AK-47 rifle, authorities said.

Broward County sheriff's deputies said the victim was found at a Citgo gas station in the 4400 block of State Road 7. It's unclear where the victim was shot.

Paramedics transported the victim, who was not identified, to a local hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Early Sunday, deputies converged on an apartment complex at State Road 7 and Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill, about two miles south of where the victim was found. Investigators said they believe the gunman drove to the complex after the shooting, but they have been unable to locate him.

One neighbor told Local 10 the shooting and the unusual weapon used did not surprise her.

"Every night I drive through here. Sometimes I get gas and there’s always a whole bunch of people, you know, and it's late night, I don’t know what the activity is," Patrice Sylvestre said. "People out here have all kinds of guns. They probably have bazookas. You don’t know,"

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.