Broward high school principal arrested for domestic violence

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A principal at a Broward County high school was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges.

Richard Jean, principal at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, was booked on multiple charges relating to domestic violence.

A student told Local 10 the school's deans quickly left their classes upon learning the news of Jean's arrest.

Jean has been placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese of Miami pending the outcome of an investigation by the Miramar Police Department.

Last year, Jean was involved in an off-campus altercation with a student who had previously been expelled from the school. Jacob Springer attempted to cut Jean off while driving in Weston on Sept. 22, 2018 and followed the principal into a parking lot.

Springer approached Jean and then punched him in the face, leading to Jean fighting back. Springer was charged with assault and battery.

