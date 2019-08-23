Broward man arrested for pointing laser at BSO helicopter

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A Lauderdale Lakes man was arrested after he shined a laser at a flying Broward County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

The helicopter was in-air Tuesday night in response to an alarm at Park Lakes Elementary.

While in the air near an apartment complex, a subject could be seen on the top floor shining the green laser at the helicopter.

Ground units were dispatched to the building to search for the suspect.

Stephen Ramoo, 35, was contacted and questioned by deputies. The helicopter crew confirmed Ramoo was the individual who had pointed the laser at the aircraft.

Ramoo told officers he had recently purchased the laser and was testing to see how far it would travel by shining it at the helicopter. He admitted to seeing the laser point on the side of the BSO helicopter.

After seeing officers pulling up to the apartment complex, Ramoo said he threw the laser from the fourth floor where he was standing. Despite a search, the laser was not found.

Ramoo was arrested and charged with pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot.

